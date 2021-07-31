Flowing storm water closes Wilmot Road south of I-10 to Sahuarita Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Storm-related waters have closed Wilmot Road south of I-10 to Sahuarita Road, the Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility said Friday.
Water is running over the roadway, causing closure on Wilmot Road south of I-10 is closed from the Tucson Fire Department Station 6 to Sahuarita Road
Wilmot Road, south of I-10, is closed from the Tucson Fire Department Station 6 to Sahuarita Road due to stormwater runoff over the roadway. Safe travels, Tucson. pic.twitter.com/eNygk8noMT— Tucson Department of Transportation & Mobility (@Tucson_DTM) July 31, 2021