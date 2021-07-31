Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Flowing storm water closes Wilmot Road south of I-10 to Sahuarita Road

items.[0].image.alt
google maps
Storm-related waters have closed Wilmot Road south of I-10 to Sahuarita Road, he Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility said Friday.
water runoff.PNG
Posted at 10:08 PM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-31 01:09:51-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Storm-related waters have closed Wilmot Road south of I-10 to Sahuarita Road, the Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility said Friday.

Water is running over the roadway, causing closure on Wilmot Road south of I-10 is closed from the Tucson Fire Department Station 6 to Sahuarita Road

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!