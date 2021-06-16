Heat increases demand for roadside service.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson heat isn't the only thing breaking records!

Express Roadside in Tucson is also getting a record number of battery sales this month. Manager Noah Neal says their battery sales have jumped almost 100% since May.

“You can definitely see that the heat is messing with these batteries and the vehicles all together,” he told KGUN9.

Neal says phones have been ringing off the hook ever since triple digits made an appearance in Tucson.

“We’re seeing about a 200 call increase from last month and the month before,” he added.

He says battery replacements have gone up to record numbers.

“When you talk about batteries and how they hold up in 100-degree weather, it’s not too well. The second thing would be the tire changes. The air expands the side of the tires and the next thing you know you got a blowout. It’s not uncommon to go to the car and there’s just nothing but a rim there. And the other thing would be lockouts, where they’re in a hurry to put everything in the trunk and realize their keys are in there too...and then we go over there to unlock the vehicle for them,” he told KGUN9.

As for employees, Neal says he constantly checks in on them to make sure they are hydrating.

“I stress that they have a chest with water in it. In fact extra waters for customers too,” he said.

He recommends you get your batteries tested after one year and a half because of the Arizona heat. Neal also says when airing up your tires, it’s important to keep in mind the air inside will expand in the heat.

“Put them, two or three PSI, maybe even up to five lower than what is expected to have,” he added.