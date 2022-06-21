TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) is holding a contest for children 17 and younger.
Department officials say participants must create a poster, with submissions due Friday, July 8.
These posters have to include the following:
- Don't swallow pool water
- It might have germs in it that can make you sick
- Don't swim if you're sick
- You can spread germs through the water
- Keep pee and poop out of the pool
- These have germs in them that can make everyone sick
- Wash your body before getting in the water
- This helps keep germs and dirt out of the water
Entries are limited to an unlined regular 8 ½" x 11" sized paper. A completed entry form MUST accompany each submission.
Winners will receive one of the following:
- Arizona Science Center passes
- Arizona State Parks annual pass
- Children's Museum Tucson family pass
- Desert Botanical Garden family pass
- Grand Canyon Deer Farm passes
- Northern Arizona University swag bag
- Odysea Aquarium passes
- Out of Africa passes
- Phoenix Art Museum passes
- Reid Park Zoo family pass
- Roadhouse Cinema Tucson date night pass
- Skate Country six-skater pass
- The Loft Cinema passes
- University of Arizona swag bag
ADHS officials say they'll disqualify any submissions which are not original.
Judges also have the right to disqualify an entry if they decide it doesn't fit the rules.
All posters will become ADHS property once submitted.
Anyone interested in participating should visit the ADHS's website to enter the contest.
