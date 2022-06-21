TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) is holding a contest for children 17 and younger.

Department officials say participants must create a poster, with submissions due Friday, July 8.

These posters have to include the following:



Don't swallow pool water

It might have germs in it that can make you sick

Don't swim if you're sick

You can spread germs through the water

Keep pee and poop out of the pool

These have germs in them that can make everyone sick

Wash your body before getting in the water

This helps keep germs and dirt out of the water



Entries are limited to an unlined regular 8 ½" x 11" sized paper. A completed entry form MUST accompany each submission.

Winners will receive one of the following:



Arizona Science Center passes

Arizona State Parks annual pass

Children's Museum Tucson family pass

Desert Botanical Garden family pass

Grand Canyon Deer Farm passes

Northern Arizona University swag bag

Odysea Aquarium passes

Out of Africa passes

Phoenix Art Museum passes

Reid Park Zoo family pass

Roadhouse Cinema Tucson date night pass

Skate Country six-skater pass

The Loft Cinema passes

University of Arizona swag bag

ADHS officials say they'll disqualify any submissions which are not original.

Judges also have the right to disqualify an entry if they decide it doesn't fit the rules.

All posters will become ADHS property once submitted.

Anyone interested in participating should visit the ADHS's website to enter the contest.

Looking for something to do this summer?



Enter the Healthy Swimming Poster Contest and win passes to our favorite summer spots:

- @dbgphx

- @azsciencecenter

- @ChildMuseumTuc

- @OdySeaAquarium



For more details on how to enter, visit https://t.co/QNwRzPQtoK pic.twitter.com/bEuyI0UXHI — AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) June 17, 2022