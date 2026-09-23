Health officials investigating tuberculosis case involving person associated with Tucson elementary school

TUCSON — Pima County health officials say they have implemented a Tuberculosis Control Program after someone associated with an area elementary school was found to be infected with the bacterial infection.

According to the Pima County Health Department, the individual with "contagious tuberculosis" is reportedly associated with Van Buskirk Elementary School within the Tucson Unified School District.

Officials are in the process of evaluating staff and students who may have been exposed and investigating in an effort to prevent the spread.

At this time, health officials are not calling the situation an "emergency."

Those who test positive for infection will receive further testing and medication to ensure that they do not develop the active form of TB disease, Pima County officials say.

"The most common way to become infected with TB bacteria is by having close contact with an infected person; the longer the contact, the higher the risk of infection transmission," health officials say.

Any questions pertaining to this notification may be directed to the Pima County Health Department Tuberculosis Control Program at 520-724-8491.

