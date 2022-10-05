Health event offers free vaccines, health screenings Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Health Department is offering free health screenings and COVID-19 vaccines at a Wednesday evening event.
Tardeada de Salud will start at 6 p.m. at Olive Church, 1010 E. Pennsylania Street.
Join us tomorrow on the South Side for a neighborhood health celebration at Olive Church. We'll be there with free health screenings, COVID-19 vaccines, and goodies to give away. If you're due for a COVID booster, now's the time—come on by! pic.twitter.com/UofwPb7pm0— Pima County Health (@pchd) October 4, 2022
UArizona's Mobile Health Unit will be on hand, and there will be gift card giveaways to those who get vaccinated.
