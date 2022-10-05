Watch Now
Health event offers free vaccines, health screenings Wednesday

COVID-19 vaccine
Rogelio V. Solis/AP
A nurse loads a syringe with the child's dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine prior to vaccinating a Jackson Public School student at a vaccination station in Jackson, Miss., Feb. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
COVID-19 vaccine
Posted at 9:26 AM, Oct 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-05 12:26:16-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Health Department is offering free health screenings and COVID-19 vaccines at a Wednesday evening event.

Tardeada de Salud will start at 6 p.m. at Olive Church, 1010 E. Pennsylania Street.

UArizona's Mobile Health Unit will be on hand, and there will be gift card giveaways to those who get vaccinated.
