Heads Up: D-M planning readiness exercises for early November

Tucsonans living near Davis-Monthan Air Force Base can expect to "see and hear emergency response activities not typically seen or heard on or around" Davis-Monthan Air Force Base this November.

According to a news release from D-M, the 355th Wing will hold a two-week readiness and emergency response exercise beginning early next month.

The news release also said community members with access to the installation may experience delays at the gate, "as well as an impact to access to facilities across the base."

"We greatly appreciate the community’s support during this training exercise, which is critical to ensuring our Airmen are effective and resilient warfighters," the news release said.

