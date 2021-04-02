HEADS UP: Car Seat Giveaway set for April 24th

TUCSON, Ariz. — In an effort to make sure kids stay safe when riding in vehicles, Safe Kids Pima County is partnering with Tucson Medical Center, Tucson Police Department, and the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to host a car seat giveaway event.

Safe Kids reports that there was an 18% decrease in motor vehicle mortality rates from 2018 (74) to 2019 (61). However, 34% of child victims in fatal motor vehicle crashes were totally unrestrained, according to 2020 data from the Arizona Child Fatality Review Team Annual Report.

“Even with numbers decreasing, we need to remind the community that it is critical for babies, toddlers and children to be in a car seat or booster seat, and later a seat belt, any time they are in a vehicle,” said Safe Kids Pima County coordinator, Jessica Mitchell. “And it is essential that they are properly restrained in the right kind of car seat or booster that is correctly installed – and correctly used each and every time.”

The event is set to be held on April 24, 2021.

To get a car seat, those interested must register and attend a one-hour class. Only one car seat per registrant and children will not be permitted to the class.

For more information or to register, click here.