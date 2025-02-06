Head to the outlets: Jersey's Journeys at Rescue Me Tucson

MARANA, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at Rescue Me Tucson in Marana.

- Artemis is a 2-year-old tortoise shell cat. He's a curious boy, who loves a good chin scratch. He's all about surveying the room, so he loves having a perch where he can sit. He's very friendly, and loves all the attention!

- Luna is a 2-year-old long haired gray tabby cat. She's a luxurious diva, who can't wait to be the star of your life. She's very friendly and affectionate, and will soak up all the attention you can give her. She loves being petted, and she loves being around other animals.

- Georgie is a 6-year-old white and tan cattle dog mix. He came to the shelter when his owner had to surrender him. He gets along great with other dogs, he walks well on a leash, and he's very friendly! He's a little shy and cautious at first, but he'll do great once he settles in to his new home.

- Apricot is a 1-year-old white lab mix. She had a rough start to her life, and came in as a stray after having puppies. Now, she's warming up to a life of being pampered! She's a little shy at first, but with the right introduction and attention to detail, she'll be thrilled to join your family. She gets along well with other dogs, as long as they're friendly! She has really sad eyes right now, so she's looking for someone to help them sparkle again.

