Head to the Humane Society: pets on Jersey's Journeys to their forever homes

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona.

- Benny is a 2-year-old gray tabby cat. This sweet boy is dog savvy, although he was a little alarmed by Jersey, but he really loves human affection! He's friendly and curious, and with a slow introduction he should do well in any home. He doesn't like other cats though, so he would prefer to be the only one!

- Sasha is a 1-year-old black cat with little white markings. She's a curious, playful girl who likes to know what's going on around her. She's happy to be around dogs, and seems like she'll settle in just about anywhere.

- Tim is an 11-year-old light colored chihuahua mix. This sweet boy is so affectionate and happy, he's really just looking for a home where he can get belly rubs all day! He's still got a lot of pep in his step, and likes to play and romp around, but will be all about cuddles at the end of the day.

- Keiko is a 5-year-old black dachshund mix. She's a quiet princess who really loves to snuggle. She will curl up in your arms, and lay her head right on your chest. She's calm, happy and polite, and really just wants to be loved.

