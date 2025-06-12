Head to the Humane Society for Jersey's Journeys

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona.

- Dodge, Clancy and Pepper are just three of the many kittens the Humane Society currently has! It's kitten season, which means they'll be getting them in constantly over the next few months. These three are about 8 weeks old, but they're fixed and they've had their shots and they're ready to go home. They're as sweet and playful as can be!

- Shimmer is a 2-year-old grayish black xoloitzcuintli mix. Normally the breed is hairless, but she has some fuzziness going on! She can be a little shy at times, but she tends to warm up quickly. She also would probably prefer to be the only dog in your home, but if you have a very tolerant dog, she might be interested in a sibling. She's treat motivated and gentle, and can't wait to be your friend!

- Cake is a 9-year-old brindle colored mix breed dog. He came all the way to Tucson from Tanzania! He was rescued there, but the amazing person who adopted him and brought him here was unable to care for him. He's as chill and friendly as can be, and will do great in any home. He's happy, friendly and gentle, and loves all the attention.