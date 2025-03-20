Head to PACC: Dogs and cats up for adoption on Jersey's Journeys

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the Pima Animal Care Center.

- Ghost is an adult brown pit mix. This incredibly sweet boy has been in the shelter for 300 days as of this week, which is truly a travesty. He's incredibly gentle and loving, calm and chill. He does great with kids and people, but he doesn't do well around other dogs. He's well trained and well mannered, and can't wait to be loved.

- Court is an adult husky mix. He's a very gentle, kind boy with beautiful blue eyes. He's well mannered and a little timid in the shelter, but warms up quickly to his friendly, curious self. He recently did really well meeting people and animals at an event, and he's really ready to get out there and be the best pet he can be.

- Candy and Precious are an adult brown tabby cat and black and white tuxedo cat. They came into PACC because their owner unfortunately died. You can tell, they were very loved, and they're looking to continue that! They love to snuggle, and would like to be adopted together.

- Kendrik is an adult black and white medium-haired cat. This handsome boy has the personality to match his good looks. He's very affectionate, and would love nothing more than to snuggle up in your lap and get some lovin'! He's a happy boy who just wants to make friends.

