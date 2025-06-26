Head to HOPE to find your next pet on Jersey's Journeys

MARANA, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the HOPE shelter. If you're interested in adopting, please head to their website, Hopeanimalshelter.net for application information, or you can go to their shelter any day between 12 and 3pm.

- Pepe is a 9-year-old white toy poodle. This sweet boy is house broken, likes to play, loves going for walks, and does great on a leash! He gets along well with other dogs and cats, and just wants a little time to be able to warm up. He's very affectionate, and is ready to find his forever home.

- Penelope is a 1-year-old brown and white Jack Russel terrier mix. She's full of energy, and would really love an adventure buddy! She gets along well with other dogs and cats, and she loves attention! She couldn't get enough love from us, and was all about making friends.

- Jules is a 4-year-old Russian blue cat. She's very independent, but loves affection. She's also good with other dogs and cats, but likes to do things on her terms.

- Cookie is a 12-year-old tri-colored long haired cat. She has some neurological issues because she came from a hoarding situation, but she is as sweet as can be! She loves attention and affection, and she just wants to be loved. She came right up to us the moment we walked into the shelter. She's great with dogs and cats, and will do great in any home that will give her lots of love.

