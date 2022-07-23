Head-on collision with parked car leaves one man dead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On July 22, 2022, around 10:28 A.M. officers responded to a crash near the 1300 block of A Avenue.

According to The Douglas Police Department(DPD), when they arrived they determined that one vehicle struck an empty vehicle that was parked on the side of the road.

Detectives say the vehicle was parked correctly on the side of the road.

50-year-old Jose Echevarria was transported to the Douglas Emergency Department.

DPD says Echevarria died a few hours later.

The investigation is still ongoing.