Head of man still missing after dismembered body found in Three Points

THREE POINTS, Ariz. (KGUN) — The case of a dismembered body remains unsolved. KGUN 9 has learned new details on this gruesome homicide in Three Points.

In early October, Pima County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Howling Coyote Trail and Hermans Way for a suspicious death. Once deputies arrived, they discovered partial human remains.

The Pima County Medical Examiner determined 74-year-old Michael Brown was shot several times, most likely dismembered, and then set on fire.

Brown was identified through fingerprints, since his head has not been found.

At this time, the homicide investigation remains unsolved but anyone with information is asked to call 520-882-7463 or 88-CRIME.

----

