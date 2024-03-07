Head home from the Humane Society: Pets up for adoption on Jersey's Journeys

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona.

- Agatha (top left) is a 7-year-old black cat. She's a calm, friendly girl, who really likes being around dogs! She doesn't seem to have much interest in other cats, but she's not anti-cat. She's very chill, and would really love a lap to curl up in.

- Mama Bear (top right) is a 1-year-old black cat. She's a very laid-back girl, who has had kittens, and now it's her own turn to be loved and taken care of. She's a little shy at first, but she warms up quickly once you give her a little time. She's totally fine with dogs and other cats!

- Margarita is a 6-year-old brown and gray shepherd mix. This sweet girl came into the shelter as a stray, but she must have been someone's pet at some point, because she's extremely well trained! She's polite, calm, friendly and curious. She's also a great size, on the smaller side of a big dog, so she would be a perfect fit for a family hoping to get a big dog, but without all the extra energy and force they can often have.

- Sammy is a 4-year-old black and white pit mix. She's also on the smaller side of a big dog, and she's such a sweetheart. She's friendly and playful, but calm and polite. She's also very treat motivated and very smart, so she's very easy to train!

