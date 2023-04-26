HB2509 "Tamale Bill" fails override vote

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Governor Katie Hobbs vetoed what’s nicknamed as the “Tamale Bill,” HB2509, because of the risk of food-borne illness. The bill would expand limitations on cottage food sales to allow foods that need refrigeration, such as tamales.

One local business, Samurai Sombrero, shared the struggles small businesses face in trying to grow. Gabriella Delgadillo started her food truck business with her brother Jesus around six months ago. It took them 10 years to finally afford to start their business.

“This menu has a lot of meaning to us,” said Delgadillo.“From people saying, ‘that roll that you did last time was really good, but I wish you would put more Mexican spice.’ So that would be cilantro, jalapeno, and making our own sauces.”

She was giving out a lot of food for free for family and friends to try while she worked at different restaurants. She remembered the barriers she faced, and the path other people following their dreams have to go through could be changed in the future.

“Working from home, if you had a license, would actually help people get further. There are people that have a dream and they just work so hard at it and that’s their main income,” she said.

A nonpartisan research company, Common Sense Institute of Arizona, reported the bill could’ve potentially generated 55 million dollars in revenue.

Both Republicans and Democrats were on board with the bill until Governor Hobbs vetoed it. Republicans tried to override the veto today, but the vote did not pass.

Arizona House Democrats sent a statement saying “House Democrats will not override the veto of House Bill 2509. We will work with our legislative colleagues on an improved policy that will support Arizona’s small business owners and cottage food entrepreneurs—and we’d like to get this done this session.”