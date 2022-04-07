HAZMAT unit responds to situation at Banner University Medical Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department's HAZMAT unit responded to a situation at Banner University Medical Center

on Thursday.

Firefighters say two employees began to feel faint and nauseous as they were working inside a "clean room" or a contained environment.

They refused treatment once the fire department arrived.

This HAZMAT team has received all normal readings and are clearing the scene.

