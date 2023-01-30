Watch Now
Haybales catch on fire aboard truck

Tucson firefighters helped put out flames
Tucson Fire Department
Posted at 4:54 PM, Jan 30, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department came to the rescue when a load of haybales broke out in flames while a truck was carrying them.

Firefighters say it happened over the weekend.

Apparently, a commercial truck was carrying the load of haybales. That's when a fire suddenly broke out.

The department says its 'Quint 22' was called in to help put out the flames.

According to the California Fire Prevention Organization, a quint fire truck includes the following:

  • Pump
  • Fire hose
  • Water tank
  • Aerial device
  • Ground ladders

The non-profit points out quint fire trucks are useful for smaller departments; whereas, "large metro communities typically utilize tiller aerial ladder trucks, as the specific function of truck work is more appropriate in an urban setting."

