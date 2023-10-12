Having HOPE: Pets on Jersey's Journeys to be adopted

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the HOPE shelter. If you're interested in adopting, please head to their website, Hopeanimalshelter.net for application information, or you can go to their shelter any day between 12 and 3pm.

- July is a 9-year-old gray tabby cat. She's a very affectionate boy, who came into the shelter because her owner died. She loves having a person to love on, and will follow you around, begging for attention! She's a big girl, who doesn't always love to be picked up, but she'll make herself at home in your lap.

- Billy is a 4-year-old orange tabby cat. He came into the shelter when someone found him at a truck stop. Clearly he didn't want the live of a rover, because he can't wait to settle down with a family! He's a big boy, with the personality to match.

- Fitz is a 2-year-old tan wire-haired terrier mix. He's a playful, young boy, who loves making friends. He couldn't wait to be nose to nose with Jersey, and was incredibly friendly. This little cutie will play his way into your heart!

- Petey is a 10-year-old cream-colored long haired Pekingese

mix. He's a sweet boy, who tends to like women more than men. He would also rather be the only dog in your home, although he does okay with some smaller dogs. He can't wait to curl up and be your favorite though!