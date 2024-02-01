Having HOPE: Dogs and Cats on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes

MARANA, AZ — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the HOPE shelter. If you're interested in adopting, please head to their website, Hopeanimalshelter.net for application information, or you can go to their shelter any day between 12 and 3pm.

- Billy is a 4-year-old orange tabby cat. He's a sweet, big boy, who loves to play. He gets along great with dogs, and loves to just hang out. He hitched a ride on a semi truck and ended up in Tucson a while back, and he's been looking for his forever home ever since!

- Sylvester is a 4-year-old tuxedo cat. This friendly guy loves other cats and dogs, and he'll never shy away from a good petting! He's curious, but chill, and very accepting. He'll make a great pet!

- Titan is an 8-month-old gray and white Great Dane mix. This sweet boy is going to be BIG. He's a little shy at first, but he's very treat motivated, and warms up quickly. He's playful and happy, but is also pretty chill for the puppy he is - which you can thank his breed for.

- Pablo is a 3-year-old white pit mix. This cutie has been in the shelter for too long! He's very loving and playful, and he loves making friends, but there's nothing he loves more than treats. He's very smart and eager to please, and he knows several hand signals for different commands, because he's deaf.