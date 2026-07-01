Have You Seen Her? Pima County deputies searching for young girl in Vail

VAIL, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in looking for an unidentified child who was seen walking through a Vail neighborhood, ringing doorbells.

Deputies say the girl, believed to be between 5 and 6 years old with brown hair, was seen walking through the neighborhood and ringing residents' doorbells.

She was last seen around 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, in the area of 12000 E. Patricia Ann Drive, near E. Trotter Sisters Drive.

According to the sheriff's department, the child was wearing a Mickey Mouse shirt and underwear, but no shoes.

Authorities say the girl does not appear to be injured, but she does appear to be frightened. Officials are asking for help to locate the girl. She is not currently in police custody.

Anyone who recognizes the girl or knows where she belongs is urged to call 911 immediately.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has not released any additional information about how the child came to be alone. This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.