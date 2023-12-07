Have HOPE: Pets on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the HOPE shelter. If you're interested in adopting, please head to their website, Hopeanimalshelter.net for application information, or you can go to their shelter any day between 12 and 3pm.

- July is a 8-year-old short haired brown tabby cat. He came into the shelter when his owner passed away, and he's been craving human attention ever since. He's an extremely affectionate cat, who will walk right up to you and cuddle your legs, while he begs for pets. He's friendly and mellow, and would love nothing more than to lounge around and be loved all day. He's great around other cats, dogs and kids!

- Charlie Brown is a 10-year-old long haired brown tabby cat. He has a little lion hairdo going on, because he was matted when he first came to the shelter, but it's growing out and he looks fabulous. He's a mellow guy, who's playful and curious. He's perfectly fine around dogs, cats and kids, and will make a great pet.

- Pablo is a white pit mix. He's a very energetic, playful boy, who would really love to be friends! He's deaf, but he has learned hand commands, and loves to perform on cue. He's very friendly and interested in what's going on around him. He would love a family that can bring him on adventures, to give him an outlet for all of his energy.

- Chance is a gray and black 5-year-old Australian Shepherd mix. He's a super sweet boy, who is also deaf, but he4 also gets along just fine. He knows some hand cues, and is very treat motivated. He seems to be very interested in other dogs, and tends to zero in on them, so he'd probably like to be the only pet in your home.