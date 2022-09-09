Have a 'Feast for your Brain' Saturday, Sept. 10

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A free community event at the UArizona campus this weekend will offer healthy aging education and opportunities for attendees of all ages.

'Feast for your Brain' will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Health Sciences Innovation Building, 1670 E. Drachman St.

Learn about Tai Chi, receive free health screenings and watch music and dance performances. Students in attendance can find out about multiple internships and credit opportunities.

The event is designed is designed to increase awareness and engagement with healthy aging practices. Adults and their families are invited to attend a number of lectures throughout the day, presented by aging experts from the university and other institutions.

'Feast for your Brain' is coordinated by the Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health. The full schedule is available on the event website.

