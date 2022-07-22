Harkins Theatres to host special 'Minions' screening

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN0 — Fans of the minions can enjoy a special screening of Minions: Rise of Gru at select Harkins Theatres this Saturday.

Rise of Gru is the fifth installment of Universal's Despicable Me franchise. The film went viral on TikTok after groups of young adults went to go see the movie dressed in suits.

The trend caught fire, picking up the hashtag "Gentleminions" along the way. Some theaters prevented customers from seeing the film if they came in dressed up.

However, Harkins Theatres are encouraging movie-goers to dress up for their special screenings tomorrow night. In fact, anyone who comes in wearing a suit will receive a free 2022 Loyalty Cup along with a free fill-up.

Those interested in attending can find locations and movie times for the screenings on the Harkins Theatres website.

----

