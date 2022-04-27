Happy retirement to Marana Police K9 Axle!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Marana Police Department is retiring a special member of their K9 Unit.

K9 Axle has helped protect Marana and the surrounding area.

"While he will miss police work (and we will miss him!), we are sure he will enjoy his time off with his chew toys and family," the department shared. "Thank you for your service Axle!"

Police are introducing K9 Iris. Iris will take Axle's place.

"We are also excited and proud to introduce K9 Iris! Iris will be stepping up to the plate and will continue to serve the Town of Marana, protecting it's citizens," the department added.

Officer Gabriel Tapia was Axle's handler. He is also handling Iris.

Marana Police Department