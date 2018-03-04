Hands-free ordinance grace period is over in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Tucson City Council approved changes to the hands-free ordinance to make using your phone behind the wheel without hands-free equipment a primary offense in late January. The changes went into effect February 1.

The city allowed for a 30 day grace period during which warnings were handed out to offenders of the new changes to the ordinance. That period is now over.

Starting March 2, officers began pulling people over for this traffic violation as a primary offense.

The first offense will result in a $50 fine, the second and subsequent offenses will be a $100 fine. If an accident happens as a result of the offense, the fine is raised to $250.