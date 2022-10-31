Halloween pumpkins- 'A javelina's favorite fall treat'

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With Halloween among us-
"Right now, we are trying to raise awareness about javelinas because Monday is Halloween- and javelinas love to eat pumpkins,” Mark Hart from Arizona Game and Fish said.
Javelina have a keen sense of smell- and a front yard pumpkin display is likely to draw in some unfriendly guests.
"In 2009, a woman up in Ventana Canyon was seriously injured when she opened her front door to discover a group of javelina eating her jack-o-lanterns. She got two puncture wounds and a broken arm out of that," Hart recalled.
Arizona Game and Fish recommend using artificial pumpkins for front yard display- or placing real ones high above ground or indoors on a windowsill.
In recent weeks, with neighborhoods decked out in the Halloween spirit, Hart says there have been two javelina attacks- both while walking their dogs.
"If you are thinking of taking your dog trick or treating- don't- because if you encounter a javelina- the same scenario is going to unfold, and someone will probably get hurt. you don't want that trick- you just want treats,” Hart explained.
Although both dog walkers were unharmed- one dog was.
“More times than not, if someone is bit by a javelina, it involves a dog walker and a javelina who can’t tell the difference between your dog and a coyote- a natural enemy of theirs,” Hart explained.
While javelina don’t typically pose a threat to humans- they have K9 teeth known as tusks, that when encountered- can cause severe puncture wounds.”
Hart says if you ever come in contact with javelina- keep your distance and clap your hands loudly- as they do not like loud noises.
——-
Breanna Isbell is a reporter for KGUN 9. She joined the KGUN 9 team in July of 2022 after receiving her bachelor’s degree in sports journalism from Arizona State University in May. Share your story ideas with Breanna by emailing breanna.isbell@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, or Twitter.