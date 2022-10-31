Halloween pumpkins- 'A javelina's favorite fall treat'

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With Halloween among us-

"Right now, we are trying to raise awareness about javelinas because Monday is Halloween- and javelinas love to eat pumpkins,” Mark Hart from Arizona Game and Fish said.

Javelina have a keen sense of smell- and a front yard pumpkin display is likely to draw in some unfriendly guests.

"In 2009, a woman up in Ventana Canyon was seriously injured when she opened her front door to discover a group of javelina eating her jack-o-lanterns. She got two puncture wounds and a broken arm out of that," Hart recalled.

Arizona Game and Fish recommend using artificial pumpkins for front yard display- or placing real ones high above ground or indoors on a windowsill.

Arizona Game and Fish Placing real pumpkins high above ground to avoid attracting javelina.

Arizona Game and Fish Placing artificial pumpkins low to the ground to avoid attracting javelina.



In recent weeks, with neighborhoods decked out in the Halloween spirit, Hart says there have been two javelina attacks- both while walking their dogs.

"If you are thinking of taking your dog trick or treating- don't- because if you encounter a javelina- the same scenario is going to unfold, and someone will probably get hurt. you don't want that trick- you just want treats,” Hart explained.

Although both dog walkers were unharmed- one dog was.

“More times than not, if someone is bit by a javelina, it involves a dog walker and a javelina who can’t tell the difference between your dog and a coyote- a natural enemy of theirs,” Hart explained.

While javelina don’t typically pose a threat to humans- they have K9 teeth known as tusks, that when encountered- can cause severe puncture wounds.”

Hart says if you ever come in contact with javelina- keep your distance and clap your hands loudly- as they do not like loud noises.