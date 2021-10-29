Halloween festivities return to Hotel Congress after a year of restrictions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's that time of year when all the ghosts come back to Hotel Congress for another haunting. It’s an old myth that the hotel has been haunted since 1934, when a major fire burned every room, except one. Every weekend in October, that room is used for seances.

“He has a whole table and it moves, it’s a whole thing,” said David Slutes, Entertainment Director at Hotel Congress.

The seances were cancelled last year because of the pandemic. Also, the hotel’s legendary Halloween party was scaled down from 3,000 to 50 people.

“The costume contests, the live music, the dancing, a lot of things we just didn’t feel comfortable at all last year,” Slutes said.

It was a major shift for thousands who go to Hotel Congress for the spookiest night of the year.

“We have about the biggest halloween party in town," Slutes said. "Halloween is about our second busiest night of the year, traditionally, there’s New Years Eve and there’s Halloween.”

This year, the hotel brought back most of it’s festivities.

“The whole weekend should be a lot of fun and that night in particular should be a blast so we’re really looking forward to it,” Slutes said.

There will be live music, fun drinks, and a big costume party, but it’s still slightly restricted. The Halloween party will have around 700 people, and will be mostly outdoors.

“The tickets are going really well, I think people are really excited to be back out and celebrating Halloween,” Slutes said.

Click here to buy tickets for the party on Sunday.

