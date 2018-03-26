Hairstylist sentenced to 6.5 years for stealing $300K from client

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson hairstylist Supranom "Addy" Klos was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison for stealing $300,000 from a 94-year-old woman with dementia.

According to the office of Attorney General Mark Brnovich, Klos spent the money on a car, dental implants and gambling over four months.

The victim was a client of Klos for more than 20 years. When her husband died in 2011, she was given power of attorney, which she exploited to steal the money.

She was convicted of one count of fraudulent schemes, three counts of theft, one count of fraudulent use of a credit card and one count of unlawful use of power of attorney.

As part of the sentence, Klos will have to repay the money she stole and will be placed on three years of probation after release.

"We must do everything we can to protect our seniors from these heartless and devastating crimes," said Brnovich said in a statement. "Klos preyed on the trust and vulnerability of the victim and she will be held accountable for her actions."





