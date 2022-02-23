Haiku Hike Literary Competition now accepting poems, winners displayed downtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Downtown Tucson Partnership (DTP) is now accepting submissions for its Haiku Hike Literary Competition until Thursday, March 10.

Organizers say the city plans on selecting 20 "haikus" for public recognition.

These winning poems will then be memorialized on acrylic signage and shown in planters on Congress Street and Stone Avenue.

Poems must follow the standard syllable style, such as:

Pandemic hardships ( 5 )

Show us what is important ( 7 )

Don't neglect this life ( 5 )

This year’s theme is Metamorphosis.

"Metamorphosis is the transformation of a caterpillar into a beautiful butterfly, reflecting a radical change. I believe this year’s theme relates to how our lives, our culture and our economy have transformed over the last two years," shared President and CEO of the Downtown Tucson Partnership Kathleen Eriksen.

Tucson's Poet Laureate TC Tolbert is this year's featured judge, adds the DTP.

The winning poems are to be displayed on the first day of spring, Sunday, March 20.

Anyone interested may submit three original poems at DowntownTucson.org.