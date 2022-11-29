Habitat for Humanity builds 12 homes in Marana for Giving Tuesday

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Each year, Giving Tuesday inspires people to take action on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. There are many different ways to show generosity this year and one local nonprofit is using this year to provide additional affordable housing in Marana.

Habitat for Humanity has been serving families here in Southern Arizona for over 40 years. They are working hard to make this Giving Tuesday special for local families by working to build stability and independence in a home.

On Tuesday, over 50 volunteers will be with Habitat for Humanity building 12 homes in Marana just in time for the holidays. These homes have been a labor of love and 12 already selected eager families will get the chance to purchase an affordable home, making their monthly mortgage around $1,000.

Habitat for Humanity advocates for policies to improve housing affordability and they say this wouldn’t be possible without the countless volunteers that help make their mission possible.

“Certainly when they stand shoulder to shoulder next to other volunteers we put our differences aside and come around for a common cause that people matter," said Charlie Buchanan, CEO of Tucson Habitat of Humanity. "We treasure the importance of home here at Habitat and volunteers get to experience that.”

Habitat Tucson would need to hire 22 full-time employees to match the number of hours that volunteers provide. Since Habitat for Humanity first started in 1980, they have built over 500 homes here in Southern Arizona and now 512 builds after this year's Giving Tuesday project.

For more information on how to give back to Habitat for Humanity this Giving Tuesday, visit their website.