Haaland: 16 tribal water settlements will get $1.7 billion

Susan Walsh/AP
President Joe Biden, right, sitting next to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, left (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Posted at 6:43 PM, Feb 22, 2022
PHOENIX (AP) — The Biden administration will use $1.7 billion from the recently enacted federal infrastructure bill to fund 16 tribal water rights settlements.

U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced the funding Tuesday during a visit to Arizona.

The money will ensure that tribes get access to water they’ve been promised but have been unable to use because of a lack of funding for infrastructure to store and move it.

Access to reliable, clean water and basic sanitation facilities on tribal lands remains a challenge for hundreds of thousands of people.

