GVFD, PCSD crews air rescue stroke victim in Madera Canyon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Green Valley Fire District and Pima County Sheriff's Department Search and Rescue crews responded to a rescue in Madera Canyon Sunday.
A 67-year-old male stroke victim was air rescued off of the Old Baldy Trail, according to a tweet from GVFD. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.
No further details were immediately released.
@GVFDPIO & @PCSD_SAR working an air rescue of a 67 YOA male, stroke victim off of the Old Baldy Trail in Madera Canyon. pic.twitter.com/TieMl8WDwQ— Official GV Fire PIO (@GVFDPIO) February 28, 2021