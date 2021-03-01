Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

GVFD, PCSD crews air rescue stroke victim in Madera Canyon

items.[0].image.alt
Green Valley Fire District/Twitter
Green Valley Fire District and Pima County Sheriff's Department Search and Rescue crews responded to a rescue in Madera Canyon Sunday.
EvWXzbkVkAI4gn7.jpg
Posted at 6:09 PM, Feb 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-28 20:09:38-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Green Valley Fire District and Pima County Sheriff's Department Search and Rescue crews responded to a rescue in Madera Canyon Sunday.

A 67-year-old male stroke victim was air rescued off of the Old Baldy Trail, according to a tweet from GVFD. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

No further details were immediately released.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.