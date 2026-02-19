Guthrie latest: Investigation continues almost three weeks after disappearance

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie remains an active, multi-agency effort, with law enforcement reviewing thousands of tips.

As of February 19, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department provided several updates:

Investigators clarified that while lab analysis continues on biological evidence recovered from Guthrie’s residence, this is not new evidence. It is the same material collected since the start of the investigation.

Regarding items found during the search, the only item positively identified so far is an Ozark Trail backpack. Officials are still working to trace the origin of other clothing.

The scale of public interest is reflected in a massive spike in call volume.

Between February 1 and 18, PCSD handled over 31,000 calls, a significant jump from the 20,808 calls during the same period last year.

Administrative calls have nearly tripled year-over-year.

Additionally, the FBI has received more than 20,000 tips to date.