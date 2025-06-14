Gunshot shakes Congressional candidate and his family

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A street just south of downtown Tucson was the scene of a shooting Thursday afternoon. It was limited to damage to a car but one of the things that made this stand out was that the car was right next to the home, and campaign headquarters of a man campaigning for Congress.

The spent bullet rests in the car, surrounded by shattered glass that was the driver’s side window.

For Congressional candidate Daniel Hernandez that shows a frightening potential.

“I want to point out that the car was right there. The dining room window was right above it. In that dining room was my mother and four of our staff who are working every single day out of mine and Representative Alma Hernandez is home using this as our campaign headquarters.”

In this news conference Hernandez said as of then he had no information to clarify if someone targeted his house or if it was a random shot. But he noted his long concern with gun violence.

He was an assistant to then Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords when she was shot in an incident January 8th 2011. He gave her life-saving first aid. A gunman killed six people and wounded thirteen that day. He is serving life in prison.

Daniel Hernandez and his sisters say they have had threats through the years. They say a year ago someone used a BB gun to wound their dog.

Sate Representative Consuelo Hernandez says gun violence is personal for many families, and it certainly is for hers.

“We grew up on the south side of Tucson, it's very common, unfortunately, the amount of times that I as a young person had to hide under the kitchen table because of the gunshots in my neighborhood, my heart goes out to everybody who's lost a loved one to gun violence.”

And they say they will continue to work to change gun laws in this state.

