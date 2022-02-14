Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Gunman who shot 5 Phoenix police officers died by suicide

items.[0].image.alt
KMGH
FILE: Police Sirens
Sirens 2
Posted at 1:23 PM, Feb 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-14 15:23:07-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a gunman who shot and wounded five Phoenix police patrol officers and injured four others last week died by suicide.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office autopsy released Monday states that 36-year-old Morris Richard Jones III died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Police had gone to a home Friday in the pre-dawn hours in response to a 911 call reporting a woman had been shot. Investigators said the incident apparently started as a domestic dispute between Jones and his ex-girlfriend, 29-year-old Shatifah Lobley of Phoenix.

Police believe she was shot before Jones’ confrontation with police and later died after being taken to a hospital. The couple's 1-month-old girl was unharmed.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!