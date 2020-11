TUCSON, Ariz. — A Tucson man was sentenced to 78 months in prison for shooting at an occupied building.

Jose Maria Moreno, 20, pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm at an occupied structure.

Moreno drove by a victim's Pascua Yaqui Indian Reservation home several times and fired three shots at the home, hitting a bedroom.

Moreno knew people who lived in the home. Three adults and two children lived there. No one was injured.