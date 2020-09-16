Menu

Gunman shot federal officer inspecting car near courthouse

PHOENIX (AP) — Court documents say a gunman in a car opened fire on a federal security officer who was inspecting another vehicle outside the U.S. courthouse in Phoenix.

The criminal complaint filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court accused James Lee Carr of being the shooter and says he felt the federal officer “was harassing him.”

The complaint says the officer was inspecting a UPS truck for entry at the courthouse when someone in a car yelled, “Hey,” and then opened fire.

The officer was struck in a protective vest and is expected to recover.

The gunman fled and called his family, who took away his weapons and alerted authorities.

