Guatemalan migrant arrested for hitting federal officer with backpack

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 23-year-old from Guatemala is facing charges for allegedly assaulting a U.S. federal officer.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Edy Eduardo Sicajan-Jochola swung his backpack and hit an agent near Sasabe, Ariz. on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Reports confirm the victim, hit in the head and shoulder, fell down after the attack.

Sicajan-Jochola ran away, but was soon arrested.

Sicajan-Jochola faces charges including assault on a federal officer and improper entry.