Guatemalan man faces time in prison for assaulting Border Patrol Agent

Posted at 3:40 PM, Sep 28, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Jorge Oliverio Moran-Can, a 42-year-old Guatemalan national, faces 18 months in prison by United States District Judge Scott H. Rash.

Moran-Can was convicted of assaulting a U.S. Border Patrol agent by pushing the agent down a steep incline, resulting in minor injuries.

Following his prison term, he will be subject to 36 months of supervised release.

