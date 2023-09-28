Guatemalan man faces time in prison for assaulting Border Patrol Agent

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Jorge Oliverio Moran-Can, a 42-year-old Guatemalan national, faces 18 months in prison by United States District Judge Scott H. Rash.
Moran-Can was convicted of assaulting a U.S. Border Patrol agent by pushing the agent down a steep incline, resulting in minor injuries.
Following his prison term, he will be subject to 36 months of supervised release.
