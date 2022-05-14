Watch
Griner's extended detention disappointing to her WNBA family

Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner leaves a courtroom after a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Friday, May 13, 2022. Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was detained at the Moscow airport in February after vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis were allegedly found in her luggage, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Posted at 11:42 AM, May 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-14 14:42:40-04

Liberty coach Sandy Brondello was on her way to morning shootaround when she heard the news that Russia had extended Brittney Griner’s pre-trial detention another 30 days.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist who plays for the Phoenix Mercury, was detained at a Moscow airport in February after vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis were allegedly found in her luggage.

She faces drug smuggling charges that carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Griner’s original pre-trial detention date was set to end on Thursday. Brondello coached Griner for eight years in Phoenix before taking over the New York Liberty sidelines this year.

