Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Grijalva announces bill to reverse land swap for copper mine

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Scripps file photo
Raul Grijalva
Posted at 1:00 PM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 16:00:27-04

SUPERIOR, Ariz. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva has introduced a bill to keep the U.S. Forest Service from turning over land in Arizona for a massive copper mine.

The parcel of land in the Tonto National Forest east of Phoenix was set to be transferred to Resolution Copper this week. But the Biden administration pulled back an environmental review that cleared the way for the land transfer to further consult with Native American tribes.

The land exchange was included in a must-pass defense bill in 2014. Grijalva's bill introduced Monday seeks to repeal that provision to protect Oak Flat, held sacred by tribes.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.