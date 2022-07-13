TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The property that formerly housed Tucson's Greyhound Park has a new owner.

Records from the Pima County Recorder confirm the large plot of land near I-10 and South 4th Avenue has been sold to Equilibrium Cordova Village LLC for $9,050,000.

The track stopped hosting races several years ago, but continued into this year as a home for off-track betting.

It closed permanently in June.

In an interview last month after the closure was announced, South Tucson Mayor Bob Teso said a commercial development at the property could benefit the city.

“We're just hoping to have some type of you know, like, like heavy foot traffic come in businesses, something that's going to draw a lot of attention to South Tucson," said Teso. "That’s what we want.”

There are apartments in Tucson doing business as Equilibrium Cordova near Golf Links Road and Alvernon Way. KGUN 9 does not yet know if apartments are planned for the Greyhound track property.

