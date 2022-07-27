BISBEE, Ariz. (KGUN) — Greenway Elementary School is hoping to earn their fifth title after four consecutive wins as a national showcase school in the Capturing Kids’ Hearts program.

The goal is to promote student development by building relationships with other students and teachers by taking accountability and providing positive affirmations to one another.

Lindsay Vertrees, Principal at Greenway Elementary

“We're seeing things that we do in the classroom and on campus go home and the families are wanting to do that at home as well," said Lindsay Vertrees, Principal at Greenway Elementary School.

The program analyzes the school’s development by sending out student and parent surveys while also analyzing behavior and academics.

The approach to learning has allowed for increased attendance rates, teacher satisfaction, and student’s achievement.