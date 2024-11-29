Green Week: Legal marijuana sales high during Thanksgiving rush

TUCSON, Ariz. — As shoppers nationwide flock to stores for Black Friday deals, cannabis dispensaries in Arizona are enjoying their own version of a retail boom — dubbed "Green Week."

Earth’s Healing, a prominent Tucson dispensary, is among those seeing a surge in customers, thanks to deep discounts on cannabis products during Thanksgiving week.

“It’s our Black Friday, the cannabis industry’s Black Friday,” said Bobby Lewalski, general manager at Earth’s Healing South. “We go very hard on the deals.”

Sales during November and December have been consistently high for Arizona’s cannabis market, with data from the Arizona Department of Health Services showing that these months are among the best-performing for dispensaries.

This year, Earth’s Healing reported its second-busiest day of the year during Thanksgiving week, although official sales figures were not disclosed.

Lewalski noted that the dispensary’s customer base has evolved.

“All walks of life come in. We’ve really evolved as an industry to where it’s not taboo anymore,” he said.

The holiday promotions attract not only regular customers but also newcomers who are exploring cannabis for the first time.

One long-time customer, Katrina Olivares, highlighted the community-oriented approach of Earth’s Healing.

“I’ve been coming here since the beginning,” she said. “It’s more than just a transactional relationship. There’s a sense of community and family here.”

Olivares, a medical marijuana cardholder and cancer patient, appreciates the welcoming atmosphere during the holiday rush.

“It’s kind of like a family environment,” she said. “I wouldn’t compare it to Black Friday — it’s more like a White Friday, with all the festivities and knowledgeable staff.”

Beyond personal use, Olivares uses her purchases to support community outreach efforts.

“I work with harm reduction communities, helping people transition from dangerous substances to medical marijuana,” she explained. “Earth’s Healing plays a vital role in providing knowledge and support.”

For those hesitant to visit a dispensary, Olivares offered reassurance. “Come on down, give it a try,” she said. “There are so many different products, and the staff will help guide you. You’ll get your money’s worth and have a great Thanksgiving.”

Arizona’s cannabis industry, legalized for adult use in 2020, has grown rapidly, with dispensaries like Earth’s Healing showing how the sector is blending commerce with community engagement during the holidays.