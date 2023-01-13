GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 'First Responders Fair' at Historic Canoa Ranch Saturday, Jan. 14 will give locals the opportunity to meet and greet with members of police, fire and other law enforcement agencies.
Organized by the Green Valley Council and the GVC Foundation, the fair will feature police K9 demonstrations, as well as other equipment show-and-tells.
They expect representatives from the following groups:
- Pima County Sheriff's Department
- Green Valley Sheriff's Auxiliary Volunteers
- Green Valley Fire District
- Arizona Department of Public Safety
- USDA Forest Service Law Enforcement
- U.S. Customs and Border Protection
- Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos is scheduled to host the event's opening ceremony.
Admission is free, with a suggested $5 donation. Organizers say all proceeds will go toward Historic Canoa Ranch and local first responders.
Green Valley First Responders Fair
- Saturday, Jan. 14
- 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Service animals allowed, pets discouraged
- Raul M. Grijalva Canoa Ranch Conservation Park, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road
——-
Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, Twitter or LinkedIn.