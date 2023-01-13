GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 'First Responders Fair' at Historic Canoa Ranch Saturday, Jan. 14 will give locals the opportunity to meet and greet with members of police, fire and other law enforcement agencies.

Organized by the Green Valley Council and the GVC Foundation, the fair will feature police K9 demonstrations, as well as other equipment show-and-tells.

They expect representatives from the following groups:



Pima County Sheriff's Department

Green Valley Sheriff's Auxiliary Volunteers

Green Valley Fire District

Arizona Department of Public Safety

USDA Forest Service Law Enforcement

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos is scheduled to host the event's opening ceremony.

Admission is free, with a suggested $5 donation. Organizers say all proceeds will go toward Historic Canoa Ranch and local first responders.

Green Valley First Responders Fair



Saturday, Jan. 14

9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Service animals allowed, pets discouraged

Raul M. Grijalva Canoa Ranch Conservation Park, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road