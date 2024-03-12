Four fun and free activities for families during spring break

Some Tucson-area school districts, including Sunnyside Unified School District and Tucson Unified School District, are on spring break this week.

If you're staying home in Southern Ariz. for the break and looking for something to do, here are a few fun finds for the whole family.

1. Pima County Library Events

Libraries aren't just for books. Librarians at the Woods Memorial Library hold a regular story time for dogs every Wednesday and Saturday. Five dogs come each week for children to read to. If the kids can't read, they can just describe the pictures to the puppy. Assistant manager of the branch, Meg Beer, said its good for the dogs and the readers.

"When children are petting a dog, or any animal, it lowers their stress and anxiety," she said. 'It lowers their blood pressure, and it does the same for the dog. So, it's actually a mutually beneficial program."

The library also holds regular crafting events called 'Makers Mayhem,' where people of all ages are invited to make seasonal art with many different mediums from wood to buttons to paper.

Their website has a calendar for every events at all 26 branch locations.

2. Tucson Children's Museum

The Children's Museum in Tucson and in Oro Valley is open an extra day to accomodate Spring Break traffic. Instead of closing on Monday, the museum is open all week from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Tickets are $12 per person but are free for children under a year old. Tickets are also free for you and one guest if you have a Pima County Library Culture Pass which can be checked out at your local library branch.

3. Club Rancho Sahuarita Spring Break Camp

Sorry, parents and teenagers, but this one is limited for children who are six to 12-years-old. Club Rancho Sahuarita's spring break camp is a day camp from 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday.

The free camp consists of fitness classes, arts and crafts and educational and outdoor programming.

4. Tucson Roadrunners Kids Free Night

The Tucson Roadrunners take the ice to battle the Henderson Silver Knights Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m., and kids under 12-years-old can get in for free.

The game also doubles as 'Monopoly Night,' so with the purchase of two tickets, you could also get a Tucson Edition Monopoly board and have another spring break-friendly activity.

Children cannot be unaccompanied though, so an adult must buy a ticket too.