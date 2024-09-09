“You have to love them enough to let them go”: Green Valley Joyner Library hosts pet grief event

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — National Pet Memorial Day was marked with special remembrance events in Green Valley, where community members gathered at the Green Valley Joyner Library to honor the memories of their beloved pets.

Organized by the Green Valley Canine Club, the event featured heartfelt discussions on the grief that accompanies the loss of a pet, an experience that can be as painful as losing a family member.

Helen Russo, a Green Valley resident and community activist, shared her own experience with loss.

“Being a psychologist, you think you know it until it comes to you,” she said. Russo had to put down her cat during a particularly difficult year, only two months after losing her soul mate. “It was during the pandemic and I’m by myself so believe me, I boo-hooed a lot."

This sentiment was echoed by Chaplain Mark Westrich of Desert Hills Lutheran Church, who has been leading grief support talks in the community.

Following the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic, Westrich says that many people found themselves grieving alone, including for the pets that brought them comfort during tough times.

“It just gives people a safe place to meet in a small group and gain some support, listening to each other’s stories,” Westrich said. His talks, held for the past two years, aim to help those struggling with various forms of grief, including the loss of pets.

Jo Simpson is president of the Green Valley Canine Club, the group that organized the event. She explained that many members sought someone who could speak to the grief of losing a pet. “Is it different for a pet than it is for people?” members wondered.

The answer, according to Westrich, is that it can be equally challenging.

“It’s hard on people when they lose their pet, and friends or neighbors are telling them, ‘well, it’s no big deal,” he said. “It’s a tremendously big deal.” he said.

He emphasized that grief should never be dismissed and that it’s important to allow oneself to fully experience it. “You don’t get over grief. You get through it.”

Russo added a final thought about learning to let go: “You have to love them enough to let them go.”

Westrich will also lead a 13-week grief share series beginning on Tuesday, September 10th, at Desert Hills Lutheran Church. The series will address all forms of grief and provides community members with a space to share their experiences.

The Green Valley Canine Club will meet again October 21 at 1pm at the Joyner Library for a discussion on Valley Fever.