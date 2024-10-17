Proposition 410 on November ballot could shape future of Continental School District

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The future of the Continental School District may rest on the outcome of Proposition 410, a measure appearing on the November ballot that seeks to increase the district's budget through a minor tax adjustment.

If passed, Proposition 410 would increase the district’s maintenance and operations (M&O) budget override from 14% to 15%, generating an additional $44,000 annually.

This would help maintain essential school programs, such as physical education, music, and the library, which are at risk if the override fails.

Superintendent Roxana Rico-Beaucage highlighted the importance of the measure, emphasizing that the district has made strides in improving student performance, particularly among special education and English Language Learner (ELL) students.

Five years ago, the Continental School District was labeled as a district that “needs improvement.”

“In the last two years, we’ve received all of our points in terms of growth for our students,” Rico-Beaucage said. “Our ELL students are doing well. All of our kids are maintaining and growing in their progress, and that’s our goal.”

The extra funds would ensure that the district retains its staff, preventing class sizes from increasing and programs from being cut.

Rico-Beaucage noted that a significant loss in federal funding has placed added pressure on the school’s budget, making the override essential to maintaining current staffing levels.

The district lost about $77,000 in federal funding due to a change in how students qualify for free or reduced lunch, which impacts funding levels. This change occurred because of another minimum wage hike in January, leading to fewer students qualifying.

With the cuts, Rico-Beaucage says Proposition 410 is essential for helping to keep the district growing.

"This $44,000 would really help us maintain our staff in terms of our PE teacher, our music program, and our librarian,” she explained.

Community members like Julie Ciruli, a former parent of students in the district, are actively campaigning for Proposition 410. “We’ve been doing this override for close to twenty years now,” she said, reflecting on the long-standing support for the district.

If the measure fails, the school district plans to place it on the next ballot. However, each election costs the district approximately $19,000, creating a financial strain on already limited resources.

Additionally, failure to pass the override could result in cuts to programs and larger class sizes, which Rico-Beaucage warns would hinder the district's recent progress.

For the average homeowner, the override would result in an estimated $2 increase in property taxes per year.