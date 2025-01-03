Green Valleys sees lower reported scams in 2024

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to a study by financial research firm Payments, scams involving deception and emotional manipulation surged by 56% in 2024.

These scams now account for 23% of all fraudulent transactions, with many targeting older adults in retirement communities like Green Valley.

For the past year, the community has been fighting back and making progress.

The Scam Squad, a division of the Green Valley Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers (SAV), has taken a proactive stance against scams by educating residents. Focusing on fostering awareness, the group held 30 to 35 workshops and forums this year to teach residents how to spot and avoid fraudulent schemes.

“We’ve seen the reporting number actually go down,” said Steve Swallows, Manager of SAV’s Scam Squad. “Mostly because people are a little more savvy, at least in Green Valley.”

Swallows explained that while scam tactics are becoming more sophisticated, residents are learning to recognize red flags. "We give people tools to protect themselves—things like verifying who’s contacting you and taking a moment to think before acting emotionally," he said.

LeAnn Kelley, a recent Green Valley resident, shared her experience with scammers after moving to the community. While browsing Facebook Marketplace for furniture deals, she encountered what seemed like a legitimate offer—until the requests for money began.

“I would have people tell me, ‘Can you give me a $50 transfer?’ And I’m going, I haven’t even seen this stuff, and you want me to send you fifty bucks?” Kelley recounted. “Something’s not right with this.”

The situation escalated during a planned furniture pickup. Kelley arrived at the appointed time but found no one there. Later, the scammer contacted her again, requesting more money and another meeting. Kelley refused. “I said, ‘No, you’re being reported to Facebook.’”

Stories like Kelley’s are not uncommon in Green Valley, but thanks to the SAV’s outreach, many residents are learning to spot scams before they can cause harm.

Despite Green Valley’s progress, scams remain a widespread issue nationwide. Financial losses from scams rose by 121% this year, with relationship-based and product/service scams leading the way. Swallows emphasized the challenge of staying ahead of scammers’ evolving tactics.

“There’s still a lot of fraud,” Swallows said. “We just went through the Christmas season, so we’re seeing a lot of PayPal, Amazon, USPS types of situations and scams.”

Practical Advice for Residents

Swallows and the SAV team stress the importance of vigilance and emotional control when dealing with potential scams. Key tips include:

Verify identities: Confirm who is contacting you, whether through phone, email, or online platforms.

Confirm who is contacting you, whether through phone, email, or online platforms. Pause before acting: Scammers often create a sense of urgency to prompt rash decisions.

Scammers often create a sense of urgency to prompt rash decisions. Report suspicious activity: Notify authorities or the relevant platform about any suspected scams.

Visit the Green Valley SAV website to find more information about the group’s resources and workshops.